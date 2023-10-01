RD Salaries

← Company Directory
RD's salary ranges from $9,508 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $339,295 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RD. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$30K
Management Consultant
$339K
Product Manager
$34.3K
Project Manager
$11.9K
Software Engineer
$9.5K
Technical Program Manager
$72.3K
The highest paying role reported at RD is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $339,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RD is $32,133.

