This company specializes in audience analytics for digital signage, out of home media, and in-store analytics. They develop lightweight AI edge software solutions that connect online and real-world data. Their services include providing anonymous in-store analytics to retailers, ad performance metrics for advertisers in the DOOH ecosystem, real-time audience reach for media network owners, and an industry-recognized impression-based currency for programmatic advertising. As an AI spin-off from the University of Amsterdam, they prioritize research and incorporate the latest computer vision and deep learning techniques into their products. Their focus is on creating user-friendly, low CPU intensive, and affordable audience measurement software that offers accurate and actionable insights to their customers.