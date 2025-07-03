The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Raya totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raya's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at Raya in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Raya in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Raya Software Engineer employees get paid in United States?
