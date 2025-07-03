Company Directory
Raya
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Raya Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Raya totals $170K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raya's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Raya
Mobile Software Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$170K
Level
L4
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Raya in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raya for the Software Engineer role in United States is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Raya

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • Roblox
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources