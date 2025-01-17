← Company Directory
Rapt Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at Rapt Therapeutics ranges from $131K to $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rapt Therapeutics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$149K - $173K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$131K$149K$173K$190K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Rapt Therapeutics?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rapt Therapeutics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rapt Therapeutics for the Software Engineer role in United States is $131,200.

