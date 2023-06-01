Company Directory
Rapt Therapeutics
    RAPT Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidates include RPT193, an inflammation drug that selectively inhibits the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues, and FLX475, an oncology drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. The company also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor.

    https://rapt.com
    2015
    94
    $1M-$10M
