Rappi
Rappi Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Argentina at Rappi ranges from ARS 15.67M to ARS 22.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rappi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 17.75M - ARS 20.2M
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 15.67MARS 17.75MARS 20.2MARS 22.28M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rappi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Rappi in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 22,275,698. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rappi for the Sales role in Argentina is ARS 15,668,499.

Other Resources