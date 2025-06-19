← Company Directory
Rappi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Rappi Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Colombia at Rappi ranges from COP 26.2K to COP 37.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rappi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 29.7K - COP 33.8K
Colombia
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 26.2KCOP 29.7KCOP 33.8KCOP 37.3K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Rappi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

COP 678.75M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve COP 127.26M+ (sometimes COP 1.27B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rappi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Rappi in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 37,307. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rappi for the Product Designer role in Colombia is COP 26,242.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rappi

Related Companies

  • Gett
  • Ola
  • Dunzo
  • Grofers
  • Lalamove
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources