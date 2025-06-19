← Company Directory
Rappi
Rappi Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Peru at Rappi ranges from PEN 65.3K to PEN 95.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rappi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Average Total Compensation

PEN 74.9K - PEN 85.4K
PEN 65.3KPEN 74.9KPEN 85.4KPEN 95.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rappi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Rappi in Peru sits at a yearly total compensation of PEN 95,091. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rappi for the Data Analyst role in Peru is PEN 65,275.

