RAPP
  • Salaries
  • Copywriter

  • All Copywriter Salaries

RAPP Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in United Arab Emirates at RAPP ranges from AED 101K to AED 140K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RAPP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 108K - AED 127K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 101KAED 108KAED 127KAED 140K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at RAPP?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at RAPP in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 140,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RAPP for the Copywriter role in United Arab Emirates is AED 100,800.

