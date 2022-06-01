← Company Directory
RAPP
Work Here? Claim Your Company

RAPP Salaries

RAPP's salary ranges from $32,017 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $201,000 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of RAPP. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$94.5K
Copywriter
$32K
Data Scientist
$85.4K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Marketing
$111K
Product Designer
$70.4K
Software Engineer
$144K
Solution Architect
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at RAPP is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RAPP is $94,470.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RAPP

Related Companies

  • John Hancock
  • InMobi
  • Hawke Media
  • Mediaocean
  • Sidecar
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources