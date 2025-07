Rapid Novor Inc. is a leader in antibody protein sequencing technology, using mass spectrometry-based proteomics to sequence antibody proteins without accessing the producing cell line. Their REmAbâ„¢ service accurately sequences any given antibody protein, while their WILDâ„¢ service distinguishes isobaric Isoleucine and Leucine. The company's mission is to advance life science for better human health with next generation protein sequencing.