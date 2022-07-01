← Company Directory
Rancho BioSciences
Rancho BioSciences Salaries

Rancho BioSciences's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $170,850 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rancho BioSciences. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$171K
Product Designer
$101K
Software Engineer
$121K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rancho BioSciences is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rancho BioSciences is $120,600.

