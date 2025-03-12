← Company Directory
Rally Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Rally Health Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Rally Health totals $305K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rally Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rally Health
Software Engineering Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$305K
Level
M1
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$80K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Rally Health?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Rally Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Rally Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $475,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rally Health for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $275,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rally Health

Related Companies

  • Blink Health
  • Nomad Health
  • Healthcare Bluebook
  • Postmates
  • Collective Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources