Software Engineer compensation in United States at Rally Health ranges from $157K per year for Engineer II to $220K per year for Principal Engineer I. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $197K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rally Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Engineer II
$157K
$140K
$13.8K
$3.8K
Sr Engineer I
$176K
$150K
$23.5K
$3K
Sr Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rally Health, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
