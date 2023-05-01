Rakuten Medical is a global biotech company developing precision, cell-targeting investigational therapies on its Alluminox platform, which induces rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Its first drug, ASP-1929, has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health and is in a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer. The company is committed to conquering cancer by delivering innovative treatments quickly and safely to as many patients worldwide as possible. It has locations in 6 countries, including the US, Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and India.