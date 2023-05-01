← Company Directory
Raise Commercial Real Estate
    Raise is a real estate technology and brokerage firm that operates in 5 U.S. cities and partners globally. They use modern technology to provide clients with up-to-date market information, collaboration tools, and portfolio management on a streamlined platform. They also offer workplace solutions, including project management and workplace strategy, to design thoughtful spaces and culture programs for clients. Founded in 2016, Raise has helped influential companies and has investors such as Point72 Ventures and Founders Fund.

    raise.work
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

