Raise is a real estate technology and brokerage firm that operates in 5 U.S. cities and partners globally. They use modern technology to provide clients with up-to-date market information, collaboration tools, and portfolio management on a streamlined platform. They also offer workplace solutions, including project management and workplace strategy, to design thoughtful spaces and culture programs for clients. Founded in 2016, Raise has helped influential companies and has investors such as Point72 Ventures and Founders Fund.