Company Directory
RainFocus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

RainFocus Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States package at RainFocus totals $99K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for RainFocus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
RainFocus
Software Developer
Lehi, UT
Total per year
$99K
Level
-
Base
$99K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at RainFocus?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at RainFocus in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $103,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RainFocus for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $95,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for RainFocus

Related Companies

  • Sendbird
  • Mendix
  • Miracle Software Systems
  • Orion Innovation
  • Hyland
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources