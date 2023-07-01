Rainbow Days is a company that helps children and youth facing adversity by providing them with coping skills and support to create positive futures. They offer various direct services, including their own CBSG® Program, classroom presentations, summer camps, and family outings. Over 9,000 children in high-risk situations in Dallas benefit from their programs each year. They also expand their reach through training youth-serving professionals across the United States and providing workforce development opportunities. Since 1982, Rainbow Days has positively impacted over 241,000 kids.