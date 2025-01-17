← Company Directory
Rain Bird
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Rain Bird Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Rain Bird ranges from $186K to $254K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rain Bird's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$201K - $239K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$186K$201K$239K$254K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Rain Bird?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Rain Bird in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $254,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rain Bird for the Product Manager role in United States is $185,640.

