Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Russia at Raiffeisen Bank International ranges from RUB 8.27M to RUB 11.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raiffeisen Bank International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

RUB 9.37M - RUB 10.67M
Austria
RUB 8.27MRUB 9.37MRUB 10.67MRUB 11.76M
RUB 14.33M

Contribute
What are the career levels at Raiffeisen Bank International?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Raiffeisen Bank International in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 11,762,916. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raiffeisen Bank International for the Technical Program Manager role in Russia is RUB 8,273,915.

