Raiffeisen Bank International
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Raiffeisen Bank International Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Raiffeisen Bank International ranges from PLN 104K to PLN 142K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raiffeisen Bank International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 113K - PLN 134K
Austria
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 104KPLN 113KPLN 134KPLN 142K
Common Range
Possible Range

PLN 616K

What are the career levels at Raiffeisen Bank International?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Raiffeisen Bank International sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 142,382. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raiffeisen Bank International for the Business Operations Manager role is PLN 104,001.

