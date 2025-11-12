Company Directory
Radix
Radix Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at Radix totals R$125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Radix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Radix
Software Engineer
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Total per year
R$125K
Level
Senior
Base
R$125K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
8 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Radix in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$227,593. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Radix for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$125,297.

