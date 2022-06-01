← Company Directory
Rad Power Bikes
Rad Power Bikes Salaries

Rad Power Bikes's salary ranges from $51,740 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in United States at the low-end to $91,949 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rad Power Bikes. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
$91.9K
Technical Writer
$51.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rad Power Bikes is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $91,949. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rad Power Bikes is $71,845.

