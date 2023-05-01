Race Communications is a California-based telecommunications and fiber technology company that offers a full range of communication services. With investments totaling $150M in recent years, Race competes in over 25 markets and partners with public and private entities to build top-tier networks that service small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Their comprehensive network has brought significant improvements to local entities, education, community services, and public safety across the state. Race's mission is to provide advanced communications at an affordable price.