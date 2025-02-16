Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at R3 totals £103K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £83.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for R3's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Software Engineer
£103K
£97.3K
£0
£5.5K
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Lead Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title