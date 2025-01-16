← Company Directory
R-Zero
R-Zero Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United States at R-Zero ranges from $153K to $213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for R-Zero's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$165K - $200K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$153K$165K$200K$213K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at R-Zero?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at R-Zero in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $213,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at R-Zero for the Software Engineer role in United States is $152,513.

Other Resources