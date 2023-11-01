← Company Directory
R Systems
R Systems Salaries

R Systems's salary ranges from $11,583 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $124,375 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of R Systems. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $11.6K
Data Scientist
$27.9K
Solution Architect
$124K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at R Systems is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $124,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at R Systems is $27,945.

