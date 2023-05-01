Company Directory
r-pac
    • About

    r-pac International is a global company that provides branded packaging, trim, and supply chain solutions to retailers and brand owners. With almost 30 years of experience, they offer award-winning brand solutions from concept to execution. They have a global infrastructure with 30 worldwide locations and 16 U.S. sales support offices, providing in-country manufacturing, brand management, quality assurance, and competitive pricing. Their corporate headquarters is in New York City, with regional headquarters in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Luxembourg.

    r-pac.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

