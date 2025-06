R-Hauz is a company that specializes in building housing solutions for property owners. They offer premium, factory-produced rental housing products that are faster, cheaper, healthier, and smarter to build. Their product range includes prefabricated two-storey laneway suites called R-Suites and multi-story mass timber residential buildings called R-Town's. Their pilot R-Town is the first all wood mass timber residential building in Ontario, located in Leslieville, Toronto.