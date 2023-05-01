← Company Directory
Qure4u
    • About

    Qure4u is a leading digital health and patient experience platform used in hundreds of healthcare practices, clinics, hospitals, and systems in America. Their flagship solution, MyCarePlan, eliminates the need for multiple healthcare IT vendors and disjointed workflows. Qure4u offers integrated virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions, providing flexibility for patients and healthcare providers to collaborate and communicate from anywhere, anytime. Thousands of healthcare leaders have chosen Qure4u to increase revenue, optimize care strategy, and reduce technology burden.

    qure4u.com
    2011
    126
    $10M-$50M
