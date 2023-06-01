← Company Directory
Quit Genius
Quit Genius Salaries

Quit Genius's salary ranges from $72,534 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $108,110 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quit Genius. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Product Manager
$72.5K
Software Engineer
$108K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quit Genius is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,110. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quit Genius is $90,322.

