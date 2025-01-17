← Company Directory
Quipper
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Quipper Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Indonesia at Quipper ranges from IDR 132.2M to IDR 191.86M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quipper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 149.94M - IDR 174.12M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 132.2MIDR 149.94MIDR 174.12MIDR 191.86M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Quipper to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve IDR 488.34M+ (sometimes IDR 4.88B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Quipper?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Quipper in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 191,858,194. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quipper for the Business Analyst role in Indonesia is IDR 132,204,805.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Quipper

Related Companies

  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources