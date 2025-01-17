← Company Directory
Quintessence Business Solutions & Services
Quintessence Business Solutions & Services Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in India at Quintessence Business Solutions & Services ranges from ₹216K to ₹295K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quintessence Business Solutions & Services's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹231K - ₹280K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹216K₹231K₹280K₹295K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Quintessence Business Solutions & Services?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Quintessence Business Solutions & Services in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹294,984. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quintessence Business Solutions & Services for the Human Resources role in India is ₹216,152.

