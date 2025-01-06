← Company Directory
Quikr
Quikr Salaries

Quikr's salary ranges from $9,648 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $13,142 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quikr. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
$9.6K
Solution Architect
$13.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quikr is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $13,142. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quikr is $11,395.

