Quidient is a 3D imaging technology firm led by a world-class team of scientists, developers, and entrepreneurs who have built some of the most advanced 3D imaging systems in the world. Quidient Realityยฎ engines enable devices like smartphones to capture photorealistic 3D models of any scene or object on earth. The pioneering platforms are capable of Generalized Scene Reconstruction (GSR), which is an important new category of 3D Imaging.