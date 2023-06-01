← Company Directory
Quicket Solutions
    About

    Quicket is a cloud-based platform that automates workflows, analytics, and payments for the public sector. Its SaaS-based offerings reduce manual data entry, automate services for residents, and eliminate costs associated with managing server infrastructure. The software modules serve Public Safety, Courts & Justice, Community Development/Enforcement, Civic Engagement, Finance, and more. Quicket has been recognized as a top GovTech company, a great place to work, and an innovation challenge winner.

    quicketsolutions.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

