← Company Directory
Queue-it
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

Queue-it Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in United States at Queue-it ranges from $115K to $167K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Queue-it's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$130K - $151K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
$115K$130K$151K$167K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Solution Architect submissions at Queue-it to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Queue-it?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Queue-it in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $166,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Queue-it for the Solution Architect role in United States is $114,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Queue-it

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • DoorDash
  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources