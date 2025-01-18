← Company Directory
Questrade
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Canada

Questrade Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Questrade totals CA$87.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Questrade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Questrade
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$87.6K
Level
87000
Base
CA$87.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Questrade?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Questrade in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$216,939. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Questrade for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$92,369.

