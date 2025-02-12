← Company Directory
Questrade
Questrade Salaries

Questrade's salary ranges from $39,277 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $151,761 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Questrade. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $117K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $83.1K
Product Designer
Median $99.5K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
$101K
Financial Analyst
$49.8K
Marketing
$133K
Program Manager
$152K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$66.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$115K
Solution Architect
$112K
UX Researcher
$39.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Questrade is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $151,761. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Questrade is $101,299.

