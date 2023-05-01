Company Directory
Queensborough National Bank & Trust
    Queensborough National Bank & Trust is a community bank with 26 locations in Georgia. They offer full-service banking, including consumer and business lending, trust and wealth management, cash management, and financial literacy. Their experienced bankers prioritize customer needs and keep the banking process uncomplicated. They value long-term relationships and community service. Queensborough was named Best Small Bank in Georgia in 2021 and is a certified Great Place to Work. They have been serving the community since 1902 and remain committed to customer appreciation and community involvement. Member FDIC.

    qnbtrust.bank
    Website
    1902
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

