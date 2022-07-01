Quartzy is the world’s #1 lab management platform. Every day, hundreds of thousands of scientists from all over the world improve the efficiency of their research by using Quartzy. Our software combines lab resource management and eCommerce, producing unique value in this large market, returning time to researchers who can focus on their next discoveries. Our customers range from wine makers, to food/ag companies, to companies working on COVID testing and cancer therapeutics. We are humbled every day to serve them.