We believe that the health insurance industry should do far more than just provide access to doctors and cover or administer claims. We believe health care plans should help people live healthier. Which is exactly what makes us different. As a health plan management and administrative services company, weโ€™re leading the charge on everything from expanding network physician and provider options to creating innovative approaches to wellness, prevention and community well-being. Thatโ€™s because at Quartz, weโ€™re a company committed to good health.