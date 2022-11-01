← Company Directory
Quartic.ai
Quartic.ai Salaries

Quartic.ai's salary ranges from $11,906 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $37,584 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Quartic.ai. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$11.9K
Software Engineer
$37.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Quartic.ai is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $37,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quartic.ai is $24,745.

