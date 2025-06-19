← Company Directory
QuantumScape
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

QuantumScape Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at QuantumScape totals $230K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for QuantumScape's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
QuantumScape
Process Engineer
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$230K
Level
Senior Engineer
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$50K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at QuantumScape?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at QuantumScape in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $414,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuantumScape for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $215,000.

