QuantumScape Salaries

QuantumScape's salary ranges from $112,750 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $302,430 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QuantumScape. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $230K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $113K
Accountant
$266K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Information Technologist (IT)
$123K
Product Manager
$123K
Project Manager
$302K
Software Engineer
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QuantumScape is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $302,430. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuantumScape is $136,598.

