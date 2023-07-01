Quantum Materials Corp (QMC) is a leading company in the design and manufacturing of high-performance nanomaterials, specifically luminescent semiconductor nanocrystals called quantum dots. They have developed a continuous-flow manufacturing process that delivers uniform products and is easily scalable. QMC has the largest production capacity for cadmium-free quantum dots. Their QDX™ Quantum Dots are highly stable and can be used in displays and lighting without expensive barrier films or heat sinks. QMC's products are used in LCD UHD displays, solid-state lighting, solar power, energy storage, biotech imaging, and more. Their subsidiary, Solterra Renewable Technologies, focuses on sustainable quantum dot solar technology. Founded in 2007, QMC is based in San Marcos, Texas and traded on the OTCBB market under the symbol QTMM.