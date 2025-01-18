← Company Directory
Quantori
Quantori Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Georgia package at Quantori totals GEL 110K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quantori's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Quantori
Software Engineer
Tbilisi, TB, Georgia
Total per year
GEL 110K
Level
L2
Base
GEL 110K
Stock (/yr)
GEL 0
Bonus
GEL 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Quantori?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Quantori in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 250,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantori for the Backend Software Engineer role in Georgia is GEL 138,900.

Other Resources