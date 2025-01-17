← Company Directory
Quantori
Quantori Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Armenia at Quantori ranges from AMD 25.01M to AMD 36.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quantori's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 28.37M - AMD 32.94M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 25.01MAMD 28.37MAMD 32.94MAMD 36.3M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Quantori?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Quantori in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 36,298,531. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantori for the Project Manager role in Armenia is AMD 25,012,433.

