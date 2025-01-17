← Company Directory
Quantive
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Quantive Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Bulgaria at Quantive ranges from BGN 98.9K to BGN 138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quantive's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 107K - BGN 130K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 98.9KBGN 107KBGN 130KBGN 138K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Quantive to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve BGN 55.4K+ (sometimes BGN 554K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Quantive?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Quantive in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 138,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantive for the Product Manager role in Bulgaria is BGN 98,927.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Quantive

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Intuit
  • Databricks
  • LinkedIn
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources