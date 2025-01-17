← Company Directory
Quantium
Quantium Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Australia package at Quantium totals A$99K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Quantium's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Quantium
Data Analyst
Brisbane, QL, Australia
A$99K
Graduate
A$88.2K
A$0
A$10.8K
0 Years
0 Years
What are the career levels at Quantium?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Quantium in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$110,763. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Quantium for the Data Analyst role in Australia is A$98,904.

Other Resources